Bowman, Zachary David

Zachary David Bowman, 45 of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his two children, Lilian and Ashton Bowman; sister, Prudence Sheffield (Graham); sole mate, Tiffany Donadi and her children, Roman and Lydia Donadi; and four nephews, Dominic and Ezekiel West and Jacob and Dylan Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his mom, Frances West and brother, Alexander Bowman. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 3-5:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with a Celebration of Life starting at 5:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in his name to Lilian and Ashton Bowman at BB&T Bank. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.