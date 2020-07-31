Leonard H. Boxley, 85, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne Michelle Boxley-Lewis (Anthony Lewis); sisters, Lorraine Alsop, Estelle Strother and WilliaMae White. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, at 12 PM followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Interment will be held at the Boxley-Barnett Cemetery in Stafford, VA.

