Brooks, Horace W.

Horace W. Brooks, 96, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is survived by his children, Karen Snow (Ret. Lt. Col Jerry Brown), David Brooks (Gail); his stepchildren, Karen Dishman-Peters (Scott), Keith Dishman (Betsy), and Kirk Dishman (Amy); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Christine Barnes, Carlene Martin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Rankins-Brooks; his second wife, Dorothy Dishman-Brooks; and his daughter, Marcia Little Mills. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a memorial service held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
