Nancy Evelyn Brooks, wife of Squire James Brooks, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter, Ann Rossi and her husband Edward Rossi, her son, James Brooks and his wife Brenda Brooks, 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and her sister, Ann Georges who resides in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Connell in 2001 and her parents, Jesse and Lucy Thomas of Covington, Virginia. Nancy graduated from Bryan College and Radford College to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a teacher, which she did for 25 years. Nancy and Squire, whom she was proud of for being Captain on the Fairfax County Police Department (retired) would have been married for 61 years in August. A funeral service will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553, on Friday, July 17th at 9 am. Internment will follow in the Memorial Park at 10 am. Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
