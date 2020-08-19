Brooks, Thurman E.

Thurman E. Brooks of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away on August 14, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Thurman served in the United States Army and later was employed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center where he retired. Thurman and his wife have 3 children and 6 grandchildren. A walkthrough viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) at 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 am1 pm. Protective measures will be in place for exercising social distancing and face masks will be required before entering the building. In lieu of flowers, the Brooks family is asking those who wish to give a gift in memory of our beloved Thurman Brooks would donate to the Boy Scout Troop 46 of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) at the link https://onrealm.org/ShilohOldSite/give/brooks Weldon-Fisher Funeral Home, Warsaw is handling the arrangements. Online condolences www.weldonfisherfh.com.
