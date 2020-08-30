Brown, Jerry P.

Jerry Phillip Brown Jr., age 66, passed away on August 25, 2020.He was born on February 5, 1954, to Jerry Sr. and Carolyn Ruby Brown. He married his best friend, Barbara, and adored serenading her to "Fly Me to the Moon." Jerry's personality was larger than life and forged friendships across generations. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and son. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy, retiring as a Lieutenant. In his retirement, he treasured spending time with family and friends. He was also a member of Grace Church of Fredericksburg and active in the community. Jerry was proceeded in death by his father and survived by his wife Barbara, children Carolyn Anthony (Steve) and Jerry Phillip III (Carrie), step-children Jon-Paul (Christy) and Shane (Sarah), sister Ginger Chappelle (Hal), and mother, Carolyn Ruby. Also, surviving is his nephew Bryan (Amy), niece Sherry (David), and ten grandchildren. Jerry will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He lived his life like his favorite song by Frank Sinatra, "I did it my way." Please attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 2nd (5 PM to 7 PM EST) at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Details regarding his memorial service will be communicated through separate channels. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
