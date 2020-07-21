On Friday, July 17, 2020, our beloved mom, Sophia Conway Brown went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 99 years young. Survivors include her six children; 15 grandchildren; and 20+ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Brown; and five grandsons. The family would like to give a special thank you to all who took such great care of our mom at Falls Run. You are all a true blessing. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed for those that wish to remain socially distant. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…