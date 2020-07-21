On Friday, July 17, 2020, our beloved mom, Sophia Conway Brown went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 99 years young. Survivors include her six children; 15 grandchildren; and 20+ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Brown; and five grandsons. The family would like to give a special thank you to all who took such great care of our mom at Falls Run. You are all a true blessing. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed for those that wish to remain socially distant. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.