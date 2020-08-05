Sara Buford, 83, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at her home on July 29, 2020 with loving family at her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Sara enjoyed playing bridge, reading, golfing and spending time with her grandchildren. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, from 5 PM 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stafford and streamed on Facebook live.

