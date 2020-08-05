Sara Buford, 83, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at her home on July 29, 2020 with loving family at her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Sara enjoyed playing bridge, reading, golfing and spending time with her grandchildren. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, from 5 PM 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stafford and streamed on Facebook live.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…