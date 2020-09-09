 Skip to main content
Burgess, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Patrick Burgess, 85, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID19, masks are required in the funeral home. Visit foundandsons.com for the full obituary and to send online condolences to William's family.

