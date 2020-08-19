Burns, Kirk

Kirk Jefferson Burns, 65, passed away at his home in King George on Sunday, August 16, 2020. A lifelong King George resident, he was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church, where he co-led the Fellowship Team and was active in Sunday School. He worked as a machinist and welder and loved to fabricate and build; he volunteered his time to the 516 Project ministry. He enjoyed antique cars and restoration and fed his competitive drive in drag boat racing, long-range rifle shooting, hunting and training dogs for field trials. Among his survivors are his wife, Sheila, daughter, Jennifer Burns Taylor (Randy) and their children Robbie, Jade and Chris, step-son, James Roberson (Jill) and their children, Emma, Margaret and Sutton and sisters Martha Ann Burns-Wolfe and Debbie Burns Crowl. He was predeceased by his parents, James Robert and Halcyon Clare Burns. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, King George. A Life Celebration will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, at Round Hill Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, King George, VA 22485 or 516 Project, Inc., 10908 Courthouse Road, Suite 102148, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
