On Friday, July 24, 2020, Dennis O'Deal Byrd, 65, of Bowling Green, VA, entered into eternal rest at McGuire VA Hospital. Dennis truly had a zest for life and loved his family and extended network of friends and neighbors.Dennis never met a stranger and you didn't feel like one in his presence. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children; Nicole Byrd, Dennis Byrd, Jr., Rico Byrd, and Christopher Byrd, his devoted siblings, Gene Byrd, Doris Harvey, Larry Byrd, Betty Byrd, Kathy Byrd, and a special brother, Roy Atkins; thirteen grandchildren, a host of loving nieces, nephews ,cousins, friends and neighbors. A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Sumption and the committed staff at McGuire VA Hospital. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.Online condolence may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
