Gretchin Nichole Hanlin Campbell, 48, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1972 at Mary Washington Hospital and was the only daughter of Judy Hanlin Werdebaugh. She graduated from Stafford High School and pursued a career as a Mortgage Specialist. Gretchin loved the beach and good 80's music, where you could always count on her to sing along and dance like nobody is watching. She loved road trips with her friends. Gretchin loved animals. She recently had two cats which she rescued and named them Mary Jane and Lettie. Survivors include her son, Wyatt Campbell, age 19; a grandson, Christian, age 3; her ex-husband Scott Campbell; and mother-in-law Vickie Campbell. The family wishes to thank Mary Washington Hospital ICU Nurses for their care and comfort during her final days. Also thank you to the Hospice Nurses at Mary Washington Hospital. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg, followed by services for family and close friends. Due to COVID-19 masks are required when entering the building and while assembling. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…