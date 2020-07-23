Gretchin Nichole Hanlin Campbell, 48, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1972 at Mary Washington Hospital and was the only daughter of Judy Hanlin Werdebaugh. She graduated from Stafford High School and pursued a career as a Mortgage Specialist. Gretchin loved the beach and good 80's music, where you could always count on her to sing along and dance like nobody is watching. She loved road trips with her friends. Gretchin loved animals. She recently had two cats which she rescued and named them Mary Jane and Lettie. Survivors include her son, Wyatt Campbell, age 19; a grandson, Christian, age 3; her ex-husband Scott Campbell; and mother-in-law Vickie Campbell. The family wishes to thank Mary Washington Hospital ICU Nurses for their care and comfort during her final days. Also thank you to the Hospice Nurses at Mary Washington Hospital. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg, followed by services for family and close friends. Due to COVID-19 masks are required when entering the building and while assembling. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gretchin Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.