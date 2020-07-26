Patricia Goodwin Blake born May 9, 1944 passed away July 20, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla.,formally of Fredericksburg. She worked for 24 years at the University of Fla. She loved the Gators.She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years,Teddy, son, Ike; sisters Edna Wilson, Rita Synder and brother Frankie Goodwin; grandsons Eric, Jeremy & Dillon Blake; great grandsons Austin & Landon Blake and nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her son, Ted; parents Ralph & Lilly Goodwin; brothers Georgie and Ralphie Goodwin. Patsy will be always remembered for her loving and giving spirit. She will be deeply missed. Thank you to hospice and nephew, Wayne Kerr for the their support. Services at a later date.