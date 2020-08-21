Cannon, Lonnie A.

Lonnie A. Cannon was born June 20, 1938 in Tennessee to Clyde and Tishie Bell Cannon. He went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020, at age 82. After serving in the US Navy, Lonnie spent his life doing things he enjoyed including gunsmithing and building houses. Lonnie is survived by his wife Betty J. Cannon; brother Jack Cannon; sons Darin Cannon, Michael Walls and wife Julia, Adam Boswell; stepsons Steve Middleton and wife Susan, Carl Middleton Jr. and wife Kim, Rodney Middleton and wife Valerie; grandkids Carlee, Kenny, Mikey, Tyler, Amberlynn, Alisa, Alana, Aaron, Steve Jr., John, Samantha, Sarah, Ashlee; great grandkids Madison M., Raquel, Madison P. He was preceded in death by brother James "Roscoe" Cannon and wife Marilyn, grandson Jack Middleton, and other beloved family members. A visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Culpeper National Cemetery with the Rev. Sandy Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lonnie's memory to AseraCare Hospice, 1415 Rolkin Ct- Suite 203, Charlottesville VA 22911. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
