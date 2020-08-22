Carter, Jessica Jo

Of King George lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond VA surrounded by her family. Jessie is survived by her loving husband of almost 20 years Stacy Carter, her two sons Zachary Terczak (Chelsea), Devin Carter, her sisters Tracy Sortzi, Michelle Tilghman, Melissa Harshman, Jessica Cullen and brothers Jonathan Ellington and Chris Hoctor, mother Nancy Updyke (Dan), father Larry Ellington (Harriet), grandson Grayson Terczak, mother-in-law Debbie Carter (Warren) and sister-in-law Jennifer Gill (Chris). Jessie is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jessie worked for Giant Food as a Pharmacy Technician for 34 years most recently at the Town & Country Giant in Falmouth on 218. Family and friends will gather from 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00. A private inurnment will follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to the Johnston-Willis Brain Center 1401 Johnston-Willis Dr Richmond, VA 23235
