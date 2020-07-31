James E. Clore, 62, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Clore; brother Brad Clore; sister Nina Clore; father and mother-in-law David and Virginia Mowry; brother-in-law David Mowry (Stacy); sister-in-law Debbie Gracik (Jimmy); three nieces Julie, Sherry and Isabella; two nephews Jacob Nicely (Victoria) and Jadon; one great-nephew Kellen; as well as many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Doris Clore. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 31, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Clore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.