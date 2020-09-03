Coleman, Deloris

 Skip to main content
Deloris Christine Coleman, 77, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on August 31, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John E. Coleman, Sr.; children, Tisha Thrash (Joseph), Tracey Ware (Earl) and John E. Coleman, Jr.; siblings, James P. Lewis and Cora Johnson (James); 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 7 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; she also leaves behind a host of other relatives. A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Glen Haven Memory Gardens on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 AM.

