James A. Coleman, Jr. 57, of Woodbridge, VA peacefully departed this life on July 15, 2020. He survived by his mother, Mary Alice Coleman, his two daughters, Geniva Stevenson and Mekia Thoroughgood-Wright, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Visitation will be held at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. A graveside service will be held at Salem Baptist Church, King George on Monday July 20 at 11:00 am. Guestbook available at Brooks Funeral Home.com.
