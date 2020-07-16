Joseph Lewis Coleman, Sr., 89, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is survived by his children, Catherine (James) Dixon, Sharon Coleman, Joseph Coleman, Jr. and Addison (Keneath) Coleman; his brother Addison (Gloria) Coleman; three sisters-in-law, and his loving grandchildren. A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12 p.m.. After the viewing, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m..

To plant a tree in memory of Coleman Sr. Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.