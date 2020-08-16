Collier, William Hurle

William "Bill" Hurle Collier William "Bill" Hurle Collier, 99, of Charlottesville formerly of Orange died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Charlottesville. Born July 2, 1921 in Camp Lewis, Washington, he was the son of the late William Albert Collier and Gladys Aimee Hurle Collier. He was also predeceased by his wife Janet Harman Collier. He was retired from the U. S. Army over 30 years of service with the rank of Colonel. He is survived by a daughter Gail Scharon Burr and husband Allen of Oak Island, NC; two grandchildren Stacy Lynn Burr and husband Denis Xhepa, and Justin Allen Burr; a sister Patricia C. Phillips of Mariposa, CA; a half brother William Charles Collier and wife Pam of Centerville, and a half sister Patricia C. Phillips of Mariposa, CA. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Garden with military honors. Pastor Lin Hutton will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange, Va. 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
