Conyers, Charles L.

Charles L. Conyers, 92, of Richmond, Va., died August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Foster Conyers and son, Andrei Bernard Conyers. Surviving are two sons, Dr. Charles C. (Dr. Joice E.) and Brian K. (Tracey) Conyers; four granddaughters, Stephanie D., Brianna L. and Alanna M. Conyers and Michelle B. Harris; brother, Luther H. Conyers, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jalamm L. Conyers; a host of nieces, nephews; adopted daughter, Vernell Jackson; other relatives and friends. Mr. Conyers retired from the State Department of Education after 42 years of service as an educator and administrator. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va., where viewing will be held Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Conyers/Kirbo Scholarship Fund, Savannah State University, 4814 Jasmine Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
