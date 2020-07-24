Debra Coppage-Graybeal, 61, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Born August 30, 1958, Debbie was a life-long resident of Fredericksburg. She was a selfless woman and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana and friend, who never got tired of being around those she loved. Debbie worked as a Procurement Officer for NSWC Dahlgren where she retired in September, 2013 after 37 years of service. Debbie enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean, vacationing in Ocean City, playing the slot machines in Charlestown and spending time with her family. Debbie is survived by her loving husband Larry Graybeal; sons Thomas Coppage (Lynn) and Justin Coppage (Marina); daughter Kelly Taylor (Jeremy); sister Sandy Scheibe (Karl); grandchildren Bailee, Brantley, JoJo, Bella, Jeffrey, Keagan, Brentley, Andrew and a grandson due in November; and numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Margaret Greenstreet. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
