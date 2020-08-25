Courtney Sr., Cecil Raymond

Cecil R. Courtney Sr. left this earthly home to go to heaven. He was married to Linda A. Courtney. He was born in Millenbeck, VA on July 16, 1932 to Katheryn Walker and Howard Thomas Courtney. He went to Ottoman School and then to Lively High School where he graduated. He joined the U.S. Air Force one day before he was 20 years old. He went to New York for basic training and then to Montana for two years. While in Montana, he made the baseball team. He traveled quite a bit while playing ball, even into Canada. After Montana, he went to Greenland for a full year. Then back to Virginia to finish out his service time. He did some surveying; one job was working on I-95 in Caroline County. Cecil began working at NSWC Dahlgren, King George County in 1959 and worked there for 28 years, retiring in 1987. Family who preceded him in death were his parents; a nephew, Clayton Courtney; and a brother, H.T. Courtney, Jr. Those left to mourn his death are his wife, Linda A. Courtney; two sons, Cecil Raymond "Ray" Courtney, Jr. (Graceila) and Jonathan Courtney; two brothers, Roland W. Courtney (Hilda) of Lancaster County and David Courtney (Carol) of Arizona; and one sister, Mary Sue Courtney of Lancaster County; two grandsons: Raymond Courtney and Sawyer Courtney; four nephews and one niece; and several great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27 at Spotswood Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
