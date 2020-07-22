Richard M. Crickenberger, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in his home with family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He was a hard working, compassionate man who was devoted to his family, his friends, and his masonry business. He was a loving husband, father, Gan-Gan, brother, son and friend to all who knew him. Richards impeccable work ethic, infectious smile, bright blue eyes, and quick wit will be missed for years to come. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the short service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of Richard's life that will be held at the Knights of Pythias, Lodge 22, with food and fellowship. Social distancing guidelines should be followed during this time. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
