Fredia Lynn Critz, age 65, of Ruther Glen, VA passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on May 11, 1955 in Gadsden, AL the daughter of the late Willie J. and Margie (Deerman) Nix. Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas Arthur Critz; two daughters, Jessica A. Woolls and husband Brian of Ruther Glen, VA, Melissa K. Green and husband Michael of Locust Grove, VA; one grandson, Dominic A. Green; two sisters, Marsha Dube and husband Greg of Baileyton, AL, Theresa Carroll of Gadsden, AL. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

