Crump, Bennie

BENNIE CRUMP, JR. entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine "Flick" Crump, his son, Edgar T. Crump and his sister, Mildred Lewis. Bennie is survived by his sisters, Alma Taylor (William), Audrey Brickhouse, Constance Crump, Catherine Harris and Susan Jones; brothers, Robert Crump, William "Bill" Brooks (ConnieJo), Wesley Watkins and James Watkins (Cherlyn); his aunts, Berlee Williams, Alice Miller and Evelyn Fairchild; sister-in-law, Frances Johnson; special niece, Pamela Johnson and special cousin, Brian Brooks; he also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM. A graveside service will follow at 12 PM at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery in Spotsylvania, VA.
