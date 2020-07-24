Marylou Helen Cline Cumberland, 86 of King George County passed away on July 23, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Marylou was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William "Buzzy" Cumberland and her sons Perry "Bebop" Cumberland and Ethan Justice. Marylou was born in Dumfries on September 19, 1933, her parents were Mike and Bessie Slingerland Cline. Marylou was one of the 13 of the Cline Family. Marylou spent her childhood school years at Colonial Beach. She moved back to Dumfries and married her high school sweetheart Buzzy. Marylou and Buzzy raised their children in legendary fishing community of Cherry Hill. VA. After the kids were grown, Marylou went to work as a meat cutter for AP and after 30 years retired from Giant Foods. After Buzzy died, Marylou moved to Presidential Lake in King George, where she enjoyed her neighbors and family visits. Knowing Marylou, you knew she was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to play cards with her family and her precious dog Tookie. She was very with the scratch off tickets and could always find the best deals at yard sales. To know Marylou, you knew she did not hold back, but you also knew how hard she loved, and you knew her word was gold. No-one was a stranger to Marylou, she talked to anyone she met and made friends everywhere. She really enjoyed getting out and about. Loved working in the yard and learning new recipes to try. Marylou leaves behind two sons, Jerry (Messina) of Dumfries, Willie (Elizabeth) of Stafford and a daughter, Terry Overton of King George. She has one brother Floyd "Jugg" Cline, and six sisters, Charla "Dootsie" Zimmerman, Judy Cline, Shirley Chester, Michellet (Micki) Cline, Terry "Porky" Carroll and BettyJo Cline. Marylou "Memaw" had 6 grandchildren Tanya Cumberland, Johnathan Overton, Jami Blanks, Jennifer Cumberland, Zachary Cumberland, and Tyler Cumberland. She had 8 great-grandchildren Colton Horn, Bowen Horn, Nieko Overton, Tatyanna Overton, Kaleb James, Kazmin James, Olivia Blanks and Kamani Jones. A private family celebration will be held later.
