DaCorta, Grace Lucille

Grace Lucille DaCorta (née Deverauex), 92, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 14, 2020. Grace was a devout Catholic and sustained by her faith, she was a constant advocate for social justice. Throughout her life, her activism never wavered - she was always working towards peace, justice, and eliminating world hunger. Grace loved to learn and spread knowledge with others. She would start an adult bible study group in every new community she moved to. She was a devoted Registered Nurse for over 40 years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer as a nurse and to use her skills to help others. Grace was a great listener, who loved to chat and lend support to her family and friends. She was brave, strong-willed and had a wry sense of humor that made those around her laugh. Grace loved to travel, read, listen to audiobooks, do crossword puzzles and play scrabble, even more if she was doing them with her grandchildren, nieces or nephews. Grace had a deep love and devotion to her family. She is survived by her six children, Paul DaCorta, Joseph DaCorta, Mary DaCorta, Cecilia Stant, Lucia DaCorta, and Anna Giustiniani, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy and Rita, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas DaCorta, MD, two brothers, Thomas and William, four sisters, Mary, Nancy, Janet and Eleanor; and a granddaughter, Baby Grace. A celebration of life and interment will take place in Long Island, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to your local food bank. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.
