Debosh, Joe

of Aliquippa, PA, 71 died at his home in Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sunday 8-16-2020 due to kidney failure. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Irene Debosh. He is survived wife Jeanne and children Lea Harriott (Scott), Michael Debosh (Sarah). He and his wife resided in Fredericksburg,VA for 40 years before retiring to SC. He worked 40 years as a PE teacher at Stafford Elm. who honored his service by naming a gym for him. He was loving grandfather to Joey, Tommy, Sammie Kate, Mikey, Henry and Eve. He is survived by his sisters Joanne Debosh & Dee Mann (Tyler). Online condolences: Charles toncremationcenter.com then click on Tributes

