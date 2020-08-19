You have permission to edit this article.
Delozier Sr., Roy

Roy Delozier Sr., 74 of Stafford passed away at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Geraldine; daughter Mary Dae Delozier (Milton Lozano); two sons, Roy Delozier Jr. and Landon Delozier; brother, Bruce Delozier Jr. (Adeline Delozier); sister, Dorothy Baker; and several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Arrangements are being handled by Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel

