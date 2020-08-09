Dembowksi, Wilma B.

Wilma B. "Ruth" Dembowski, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Ruth was born in Dunns, WV on August 7, 1925. She enjoyed lunches with her "Lunch Bunch" and her Sunday card games. Ruth was a life-long animal lover. Survivors include her children, Mike L., Sherry, and Brenda; and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the Fredericksburg food bank. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.