DePaola, Gino Emilio

Gino Emilio DePaola, 92, of Spotsylvania passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on September 18, 1927 in San Biase, Italy, he immigrated with his family to the U.S. in 1930 and resided in West New York, NJ. Gino attended the NJ Institute of Technology and received both a Bachelors and Maters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the Army Air Force as a Meteorologist based in Alaska at the end of WWII. He moved to Virginia in 1965 and worked for American Electronics Lab. He later founded Metropole Products, an RF & Microwave Electronics design and manufacturing company which develops new technologies for Military and Space Communications. Metropole Products will celebrate its 50th year in business next year and we would like to acknowledge his entire Metropole Family. Survivors include son, John DePaola (Mary Haywood); daughters Mary Jean DePaola and Barbara Buder; and three grandchildren Michael, Nathan and Samantha. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marie. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 20 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg, with a service starting at 6:00 P.M. Entombment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
