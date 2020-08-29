Dick, Edgar V.

Edgar V. Dick, 58, of Fredericksburg City passed away completely unexpected on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Edgar was born visually impaired, however, that did not stop him from being a typical boy. He enjoyed riding his bike, which was also his transportation to and from work. Bass fishing with his brother, spectator sports, and the outdoors were some of his favorite pastimes. He especially loved beach vacations with his entire family. He led a healthy lifestyle, was an avid body building fan and exercised daily. He leaves behind his grieving parents, Alton and Astrid Dick; sister Cynthia Whitley (Willie); brother David Dick (Angela); nieces and nephews Jonah and Hayley Whitley, Lisa Dick Belyey (David), and Tyler Dick; and numerous aunts, uncles, and more nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness. Online guest book and service information will be available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
