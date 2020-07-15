Mildred Joann Domire, age 80, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Culpeper Medical Center. She was born on August 10, 1939 in Smyth County, VA the daughter of the late Vance A. and Gay E. (Blevins) McClure. She was a retired Executive Secretary at General Motors. She was a member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. Her husband, Clarence B. Domire, one son, William Kendall Thomas, and a sister, Phyllis Wiedewitsch, preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Tracey A. Thomas (Leslie) of Spotsylvania, VA; five grandchildren, Samantha Thomas, Travis Thomas (Courtland), Tyler Thomas, Marissa Thomas, Garrett Thomas; one great-granddaughter, McGhee Annie Thomas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA with Rev. Gina Anderson-Cloud officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Mullins-Thompson-Funeral-Service-735197346838735/ to view a live stream of the service In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to American Diabetes Association. - diabetes.org/donate-memorial or Mail- American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116 Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
