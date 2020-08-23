Dorsey, Karla Kay Herge Petrus

Karla Kay Herge Petrus Dorsey, 48, resident of Alexandria, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 16th, 2020. She was an Army brat, home builder; mother, champion among the under-served; with a heart more generous than her own capacity. She was preceded in death by her father, MAJ John C. Herge Survivors include her mother, Renee Rhea-Herge; her siblings, John A. Herge and Jeffrey W. Herge; her children, Mary Ellen Lowdon, Melissa Petrus and James Phillips; step daughter, Taylor Kirtley; grandchildren, Pierce Lowdon, Charlotte Lowdon, Penelope Lowdon, Aaliyah Jawwo, and Abby Phillips; her step grandchildren, Braylor Kirtley and Leviticus Kirtley. A celebration of life virtual service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Please visit http://evite.me/1cDz9kJ2ES to RSVP. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
