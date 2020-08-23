Dorsey, Karla Kay Herge Petrus

 Skip to main content
Karla Kay Herge Petrus Dorsey, 48, resident of Alexandria, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 16th, 2020. She was an Army brat, home builder; mother, champion among the under-served; with a heart more generous than her own capacity. She was preceded in death by her father, MAJ John C. Herge Survivors include her mother, Renee Rhea-Herge; her siblings, John A. Herge and Jeffrey W. Herge; her children, Mary Ellen Lowdon, Melissa Petrus and James Phillips; step daughter, Taylor Kirtley; grandchildren, Pierce Lowdon, Charlotte Lowdon, Penelope Lowdon, Aaliyah Jawwo, and Abby Phillips; her step grandchildren, Braylor Kirtley and Leviticus Kirtley. A celebration of life virtual service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Please visit http://evite.me/1cDz9kJ2ES to RSVP. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

