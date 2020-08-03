Arlene Powell Edwards, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hughes Home in Fredericksburg. Born February 7, 1923 in Spotsylvania to Josiah "Joseph" Powell and Grace Elizabeth Bowling Powell, Arlene was raised in Spotsylvania County with her brothers and sisters on the family farm. In 1946, she married Robert Ellis Edwards of Caroline County and they resided in Fredericksburg. Arlene loved to play the piano and could play almost any tune by ear and loved to add her own special flourish to songs. She often played at Zoan Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher to young ladies and a lifelong faithful member. She attended Spotsylvania High School and worked at Montgomery Ward as well as the FMC Plant in the Accounting Office. After the birth of her son, she stayed home to raise him and was a wonderful homemaker and cook, known especially for her delicious cakes. She is survived by her son, Robert Wayne Edwards (Melanie); her granddaughter, Chelsea Elizabeth Edwards ( fiancé, Dan Knudson); her nieces, JoAnn Ellingsworth, Grace Harper, Debbie Rosser Crickenberger, Donna Rosser Bonacorsi (Floyd), Dianne Rosser Baker; her great-nieces, Tara Rosser Robinson, Ashley Crickenberger Bowles (Jason), Beverly Blaisdell (Paul); her great nephews Justin Bonacorsi, Jeremy Bonacorsi, Johnny Jefferson (Julia), Ricky Perry (Cathy); and her great-great nieces and nephews, Izzy, Mak, Maddie, Liam, Reese and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellis Edwards; her parents; and her 11 sisters and brothers. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Hughes Home for the special and loving care they gave Arlene during the past 5 years. We are especially thankful to JoAnn Ellingsworth for her devotion and the care given to Arlene and Robert in their later years. Family and Friends will gather at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens for a graveside ceremony to honor the memory of Arlene. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, (VUMC Gift and Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197 giving@vumc.org) Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.