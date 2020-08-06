Mark Henry Eldert, 51, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Fredericksburg. Mark is survived by his mother, Karen Eldert; his brother, Jim Ray and family; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Kimberly and Michael Brock and family, Mike, Tonia and Dalton Bond, and Robert Summers; and his beloved feline companion, Maddie. He was preceded in death by his father, Elton H. Eldert; and brother, J. Jeffrey Eldert. Mark had the kindest heart and will be greatly missed by everyone. Mark's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home. Burial will take place Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lancaster, VA, which will be handled by Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock. Online condolences may be expressed to Mark's family at foundandsons.com.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22407
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 9
Service
Sunday, August 9, 2020
1:00PM
Currie Funeral Home
116 East Church St
P.O. Box 1275
KILMARNOCK, VA 22482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

