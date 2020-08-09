Jules Lombard Elliott, Civil Engineer and Homebuilder, went to be with the Lord July 21, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. Jules was born September 29, 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida. He is survived by daughters Julie Young (Phillip), Laura Quinones (Mark), son David Elliott (Tricia); grandsons Ryan Hayman, Hunter Hayman; granddaughters Hannah Ross, Zoe Elliott and Mia Elliott, an older brother Patrick Elliott (Holly), nephew Paul Elliott (Youngsun) and great nephew Nathan Elliott. He attended the University of Florida on a full track scholarship and graduated 1st in his class with a degree in Civil Engineering. As owner of Olde Colony Homes he won many distinguished awards from both Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and Home Builders Association of Virginia, also serving as a Director with NAHB. His accomplishments included President (State) of HBAV 1991, Hall of Fame 1996, Builder of the Year 1993 & 1999, Life Director; President of FABA 1985-1986, Builder of the Year 1989, President's Award 1995, 1999 & 2010, Life Director, James L. Carver Lifetime Achievement Award 2005, Hall of Fame 1998. In 2004 the FABA Jules L Elliott Legislative Award was started. NAHB Leadership Council National Director 1985-93. Jules enjoyed traveling around the world and loved to play golf with his friends at FCC. As an avid Gator fan, he could often be seen driving around town in his "Gator mobile". He was known to be a very generous man who often gave to others who were in need of financial help. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private family celebration of Jules' life will be held August 15th at the family cabin in the Ocala National Forest. Memorials may be made in his name to Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 www.tomoka.cc
Elliott, Jules
To plant a tree in memory of Jules Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.