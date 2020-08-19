Endicott, Harold "Hoot"

Harold G. "Hoot" Endicott, 72, of King George County, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was an avid fisherman, Nascar fan, Miami Dolphins fan and loved his son's tractor. Most of all he loved his family, he had a huge heart and could not say "No" to anyone. Hoot is preceded in death by his father; Melvin Endicott, mother; Kelsa Ann Potter Endicott, and his siblings; JR Endicott, Russell Endicott. B. Douglas Endicott, Lois Ann Coffey. He is survived by his children; Kimberlie Howell (Robert), Harold G. Endicott, Jr. (Kimberley), siblings; Helen Shortridge, Ron Dale Endicott, grandchildren; Joshua Endicott (Jordan), Nora Ann Howell, Michelle Jett, Samantha Jett, great-grandchildren; Avyon Moore, Aydon Moore, Brylie Hibbitts, Kynsley Endicott and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485 where a funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial will be private and at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
