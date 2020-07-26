Mildred "Midge" English, 81, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at The Canterbury Senior Living. Midge was the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. L. Allen Holley and grew up in Crystal Springs, MS. She met her husband of 55 years, Phil, while they were both studying at The University of West Alabama. They married in 1958 and moved to Camp Lejeune, NC, for Phil's USMC basic training; after many moves with the Marine Corps, they found themselves in Fredericksburg permanently in 1974. She taught at Hugh Mercer before they started their first business in 1980. For over 40 years Midge and Phil called Fredericksburg home. They started several successful businesses and raised their two sons in Spotsylvania. They were active members of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where Midge served in many roles, but was best known for her time at the front desk always greeting church members and visitors alike with a smile. After Phil passed in 2013 she moved closer to her family in Los Angeles, where she died peacefully with them by her side. She is survived by her son, Philip C. English II and daughter-in law Kristen Owen of New York, NY, her son, Colvin A. English and son-in-law Steven Armijo of Long Beach, CA,; and her grandson, Grey M. English of Spotsylvania, VA. Midge was preceded in death by her husband, Philip C. English. A service will be held at a later date and she will be interred in the columbarium at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FUMC Preschool where Midge served as both a teacher and Board Member. Expressions of condolence can be made by signing the guestbook available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
