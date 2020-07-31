Lois Kathleen Utley Farmer, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Farmer in 2012 after 65 years of marriage. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Susan Toker and her husband, Jeff of Bluffton, South Carolina. She had one brother, Frances C. Utley and one step-sister, Chaulene Vincent who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind one brother-in-law, George L. Farmer of Bowling Green, VA and two sisters-in-law, Elva Hayden (husband, Reggie) of King George, VA and Lillian Parsell of King George, VA; and a host of loving nephews and nieces. Lois, daughter of the late Charles and Edna Utley was born September 23, 1926. She graduated from Pan-American Business School and her work experience included Dupont, Fort A. P. Hill and finally her husband's Insurance Agency where she was an agent as well as the office manager. She was one of the founding members of the Caroline County Chapter #174 of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron and a past Grand Representative of the State of Georgia Eastern Star. Lois was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Bowling Green Baptist Church. A graveside service and entombment will be held on 2:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lakewood Cemetery, 17299 Lakewood Road, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois's memory to Bowling Green Baptist Church. P. O. Box 543, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
