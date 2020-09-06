Fleming, Shirley

Shirley Fleming, 82, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cardinal Village. Ms. Fleming was a cashier at Earls and Belman's Grocery stores, an award winning Avon Representative, and a loving care giver to numerous seniors. Ms. Fleming was a devoted mother to her three children, Kathy Embrey (John), Charles Fleming, Jr., and Lisa Fleming (Elmer). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elmer Oakes III (Connor), Walter Oakes (Jessica), Jessica Embrey (Mathew), Kyle Embrey (Brittany), Crystal West (Kenny), and Casey Zito (Nick); nine great-grandchildren; sisters Evelyn Embrey (Ed), Margaret Green, Page Bullock, Joyce Bullock, Patsy Johnson; and a brother, Daniel Staples, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ethel Staples; and a sister, Bertha Green. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Cardinal Village for their outstanding care. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.