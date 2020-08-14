Flowers, Elisabeth

Elisabeth Jill Flowers, 52, Caryville, TN, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, from complications of congestive heart failure while enjoying a beautiful day in the mountains in Harrisonburg, VA. Elisabeth was born February 1, 1968, in Bethesda, MD, and lived most of her life in Stafford, VA. She loved her family and her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her two grown children, Sarah Anne Kelz and David Michael Kelz; her grandchildren Abigail Elisabeth Kelz and Serenity Rose Kelz; her two sisters and brother; many beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her second family, William, Anita, and Deborah Southard. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Kaysen James Kelz. Elisabeth has been able to fulfill her desire to be an organ and tissue donor. In addition, per Elisabeth's wishes, her body has been accepted for medical research. At a later date, a memorial service will be held in Stafford to honor Elisabeth. Arrangements are being made by Deborah Southard and Katherine Colony. Contributions in memory of Elisabeth may be made to the American Heart Association, c/o Deborah Southard, 4 Christina Court, Stafford, VA 22556.
