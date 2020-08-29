Ford, John A.

John A. Ford, 66, of Stafford VA, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter Santara Vontelle Ford. John is survived by his wife, Peggy Ford; children, Tara Rosario, Derrick Ford and Keithan Feaster; mother, Lee Ruth Davis; siblings, Norman Davis, Jr. and Robert J. Davis; he also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at 2 PM at Quantico National Cemetery.
