Martha Duvall Franklin, 76, of King George, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in King George. Martha is survived by her son, John, and her grandchildren, Brayden, Maddox, Piper and Ian. She was predeceased by her husband, John G. Franklin, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi, MD.

