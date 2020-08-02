Randle Junior Freeman passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Freeman; children, Randle Freeman (Gia) and Shelly Juggins (Ellsworth Tyrone); he also leaves behind his grandchildren and a host of other relatives. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Randle Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.