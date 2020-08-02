Alan Edward Frey, 96, of King George, Virginia, passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. Mr. Frey was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Muriel T. Frey, his daughter, Barbara E. Frey, and a great grandson, Gabriel J. Moneyhon. Alan is survived by 5 daughters, 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A decorated WWII Veteran, he served in the Army Air Force in the 303rd Bomb Group, "Hells Angels" and flew 35 combat missions in the B-17G Flying Fortress out of Molesworth, England. Mr. Frey retired from NSWC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, was a member of King George VFW and was active in the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia. Mr. Frey was buried in Historyland Memorial Park next to his beloved wife Muriel. His daughters held a private Catholic graveside ceremony and memorial gathering.
