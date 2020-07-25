Alan Edward Frey, 96, of King George, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Fredericksburg. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, had retired from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren and was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Among his survivors are his wife of 15 years, Leora, and daughters, Ann Stachura, Cynthia Carol Frey, Marilyn Frey Eichelberger, Jeanie Moneyhon and Karen Berka. He was predeceased by daughter, Barbara Frey. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Historyland Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Frey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.