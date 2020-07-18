Jane Susan Galloway Mayott, 65, of St. Johns Michigan, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her two precious and loving sons, Travis A. Mayott and Spencer J. Mayott; mother, Maxine L. Galloway; sisters, Jean L. Galloway and Jan A. Galloway; a brother, James L. Galloway (Debbie); her cherished father-in-law, Albert; sisters-in-law Stephanie Fellinger (Terry), Jacqueline Dejoe (Dan); and brothers-in-law, Michael Mayott and Scott Mayott (Megan); numerous adored nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and devoted friends. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Gregory P. Mayott; her father, Albert L. Galloway; and her mother-in-law, Nancy Mayott. Jane will be interred with her husband in Quantico National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Galloway Mayott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.