Glover, Donald E.

Dr. Donald Ellsworth Glover died on August 18, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife, Alice W. Glover and four children: Catherine Glover of Charlottesville, William E. Glover, Donald Christian Glover, and Alice Merrill Glover all of Fredericksburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren David, Charles, Sam, Owen, Max, and Liza as well as a great-granddaughter, Lilli. Dr. Glover was born in Rochester, N.Y., lived in Shawnee on Delaware, and settled in Falls Church, Va. He was the son of Willis Hiram Glover and Nina Kingston Glover and is survived by his sister, Marilyn Kay Glover. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alison Gilbert Glover. Dr. Glover attended public schools in Falls Church and the College of William and Mary, where he graduated in 1955 with a BA in English and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He and his wife Alice were Fulbright Scholars for fifteen months at the University of Adelaide, South Australia. He entered graduate studies at the University of Virginia in 1957 and received his PhD in English in 1964. His entire teaching career was in the English Department at the University of Mary Washington where he was Chair of the English Department for three years and later served as Director of the program for Graduate Studies. He helped to establish the Master of Arts in Liberal Studies - a program designed for nontraditional students. During a sabbatical at Oxford, England in 1973 he wrote a book on the fantasy works of C. S. Lewis titled C.S. Lewis: The Art of Enchantment. He was a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving in several capacities as a member of the vestry, junior warden, teacher, and in the Outreach Program. He was a painter of abstract and pictorial works, exhibiting in Fredericksburg and Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church outreach, 825 College Ave, Fredericksburg, Va, 22401. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
